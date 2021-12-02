St. FX University to Hold X-Ring Ceremony Friday and Fall Convocation Saturday

The X Ring ceremony at StFX is back to in-person this year.

After last year’s ceremony went virtual, graduating StFX students will be able to accept their X

Ring alongside their classmates at the X Ring presentation, which takes place this year on Friday at 3 p.m.

Shanna Hopkins, director of alumni affairs at StFX, said this will be the first in-person, large-scale event held at the university in over two years.

Fall convocation, set for Saturday at 3 p.m., will also be in person. Hopkins said the university is pleased to be able to invite people to these sorts of events, noting families are coming in from all over. She said everyone is excited to celebrate the academic achievements of graduates and the students getting their X Rings.