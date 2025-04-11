St. FX University to Host a High School Student Leadership Conference in May

High school student leaders from across the province will converge on the St. FX University campus next month.

They will be here for the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students Association Provincial Conference from May 15th to 18th.

The conference theme this year is “Lights, Action, Leadership”; offering a variety of workshops on communication, teamwork, critical thinking and project planning. Conference committee co-chair Nolan Neville says students will also learn how to bring the skills they learned at the conference back to their schools and communities.

Guest speakers include Halifax ultra-marathoner Ryan Keeping, who ran across Canada to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. There’s also former college student-athlete and motivational speaker Terrance Taylor on how to grow personally, creatively and professionally. The third guest speaker is artistic researcher and actor Alexis Milligan on how to slow down, connect with their bodies and use movement and creativity to process emotions.