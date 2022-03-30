St. FX University to host High School Student Leaders Conference in May

After two years of virtual conferences because of COVID-19, St. FX University will once again host a gathering of high school student leaders in May.

The provincial conference of the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students Association will be held May 19th to 22nd on the university campus.

The theme of the conference this year is The Sky’s the Limit.

Guest speakers this year include well-known singer/songwriter Terry Kelly; St. FX graduate, former football player and inspirational speaker Jonathan Hood; entrepreneur and youth keynote speaker Sam Demma and freelance writer, editor and presenter Rebecca Rose.