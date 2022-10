StFX University and Sports & Entertainment Atlantic yesterday announced the U SPORTS FINAL

8 Men’s Basketball Championship at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax from March 10-12, 2023. StFX will be the host school with one other Atlantic University Sport school also competing.

This will be the 36th time the FINAL 8 Championship has been hosted in Halifax, dating back to 1965. This 2023 Championship reinstates the 2021 tournament, cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.