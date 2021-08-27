St. FX University to Implement Mandatory COVID-19 Testing

StFX University announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for the campus community.

In an announcement to the campus community, university president Andy Hakin said the

school started consultations with union leadership and the Students’ Union related to a mandatory testing policy for all students, staff, and faculty. Testing will be free and will be available during regular working hours to ensure accessibility. While the school is encouraging asymptomatic testing among all members of the community, constituents who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from mandatory testing with proper proof of vaccination. The university will share more details with the campus community as it develops the plans in the days ahead.

The university also issued a campus-wide census survey to better quantify and understand the vaccination status of all staff, faculty, and students to support planning purposes. These results will be shared with the university community, though the school will only receive aggregate data and nothing personally identifiable. The deadline to complete the survey is end of day Monday, August 30th.

In the release, Hakin stated he is confident the university is prepared for the upcoming school year.