St. FX University to initiate next phase of Paid Parking this Fall

The next phase in paid parking is set to begin this fall at StFX.

Andrew Beckett, VP of Finance & Administration for the university, said the school has been

charging for overnight parking for the last two years. Parking from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. will require an annual fee of $250 for a permit or people can pay $150 for a term. He said there will also be purchase day parking passes.

Beckett said this will apply to faculty, staff, students, and anyone else using the parking areas on campus.

As for the Keating Centre, Beckett said they will monitor the space this year and not charge people.

He said there will be short term public parking near the on campus Starbucks and a few others spots. The university began looking at paid parking about three years ago. They were going to start charging for paid parking two years ago but felt there was enough disruption happening on campus with the construction of Mulroney Hall.