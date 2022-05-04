St. FX University to Limit Events Associated with Spring Convocation This Weekend

StFX University is holding its Spring convocation this year but the usual festivities will look

different.

While the two graduation ceremonies will take place, as well as the Xaverian Farewell at the StFX chapel, all three events will be masked and only students and faculty will take part in the farewell event. StFX also cut back on the surrounding events, and there will not be a convocation gala as in years past, nor will there be any social things like parent’s night or faculty barbeques.

Murray Kyte, VP of Advancement at StFX called it a huge milestone for students, their families and supports, as well as the overall StFX community.

The convocation will involve two ceremonies on Sunday with more than 800 students getting degrees and diplomas.