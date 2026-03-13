St. FX University Working with the Community To Limit Disturbances in the Town of Antigonish as St. Patrick’s Day Approaches

With St. Patrick’s Day set for next Tuesday, representatives from STFX shared plans to help curb disturbances over the weekend.

Last year, early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Antigonish included a large crowd of people filling in St. Mary’s Street as well as public drinking and other issues, with police placing eight people in cells for Liquor Control Act and disturbing the peace offences while also issuing also issued 17 summary offence tickets for violations of the Liquor Control Act and two tickets under the town’s Nuisance By-Law.

In January, Jacqueline De Leebeeck, director of Student Life at STFX, and Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students, made the presentation on behalf of Good Neighbours Working Group, which includes municipal, STFX, and community partners like the RCMP.

De Leebeeck said the review showed there is no one intervention that can eliminate the issue. She said the university shared messaging about events happening on campus, such as a pancake breakfast while the Golden X Inn will be open to all students.

She said they want students to be mindful and respectful of the community.