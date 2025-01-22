Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Accelerated Option Program Exceeds Enrollment Target

Jan 22, 2025 | Local News

This month 48 new students entered the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Accelerated Option (AO) program at St. FX, which the university describes as an innovative and responsive program that educates baccalaureate-prepared nurses.  That exceeds the enrollment target set by the university’s Rankin School of Nursing.

StFX continues to contribute to the health of Nova Scotia, including exceeding its enrollment target for the Rankin School of Nursing BSc in Nursing – Accelerated Option (AO) program – getting more nurses into the healthcare profession faster. In January 2025, 48 new students entered the AO program, an innovative and responsive program that educates baccalaureate-prepared nurses. AO students pictured here are, l-r, Eva Boyd, Meghan Hershey, Kyle Prinoski and Arial Benoit. (St. FX University photo)

StFX’s AO program, which began in 2017, allows students with the required post-secondary credits the opportunity to earn their degree over 24 continuous months. STFX states the program offers the same nursing education as StFX’s regular four year BScN program but it progresses at a faster, uninterrupted pace that allows graduates to enter or re-enter the workforce sooner.

Rankin School of Nursing Associate Dean, Dr. Amy Hallaran said this is the first year they have a full cohort starting in January.

The St. FX  release states new graduates are also able to enter a variety of settings and help contribute to care needs across health care sectors.


