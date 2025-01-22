St. FX University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Accelerated Option Program Exceeds Enrollment Target

This month 48 new students entered the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Accelerated Option (AO) program at St. FX, which the university describes as an innovative and responsive program that educates baccalaureate-prepared nurses. That exceeds the enrollment target set by the university’s Rankin School of Nursing.

StFX’s AO program, which began in 2017, allows students with the required post-secondary credits the opportunity to earn their degree over 24 continuous months. STFX states the program offers the same nursing education as StFX’s regular four year BScN program but it progresses at a faster, uninterrupted pace that allows graduates to enter or re-enter the workforce sooner.

Rankin School of Nursing Associate Dean, Dr. Amy Hallaran said this is the first year they have a full cohort starting in January.

The St. FX release states new graduates are also able to enter a variety of settings and help contribute to care needs across health care sectors.