St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and St. FX Students Union to Host All Candidates Forum Tuesday Night

Local residents will get an opportunity to hear from the five candidates running in the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding Tuesday night.

St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the Students Union are hosting an all-candidates forum from 7 to 9 pm. It will be held in Mulroney Hall’s Barrick Auditorium, room 2070.

Questions will be fielded and selected prior to the forum. Those who had questions to the candidates had until last Friday to submit them.

Running in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish are Liberal Jaime Battiste, Conservative Allan MacMaster, Joanna Clark of the NDP, Ryan Smyth from the People’s Party and Independent Rebecca Wall.