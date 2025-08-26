St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Appoints Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Jamie Levin Tannenbaum Chair in Peace and Conflict

St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government has appointed Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Jamie Levin as its inaugural Tannenbaum Chair in Peace and Conflict.

This program examines the causes of war and conditions for peace. It will include academic research, teaching and public engagement. There will be public lectures and initiatives that bring together scholars, policymakers and practitioners to explore issues of conflict and cooperation.

Dr. Levin’s work focuses on peacekeeping and the role of weapons in the resolution of civil wars. His research explores how weapons can be a stabilizing force in the resolution of conflict and the ways in which peacekeepers contribute to or detract from democratization.