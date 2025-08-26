Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Appoints Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Jamie Levin Tannenbaum Chair in Peace and Conflict

Aug 26, 2025 | Local News

St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government has appointed Political Science Associate Professor Dr. Jamie Levin as its inaugural Tannenbaum Chair in Peace and Conflict.

This program examines the causes of war and conditions for peace. It will include academic research, teaching and public engagement. There will be public lectures and initiatives that bring together scholars, policymakers and practitioners to explore issues of conflict and cooperation.

Dr. Jamie Levin (St. FX University photo)

Dr. Levin’s work focuses on peacekeeping and the role of weapons in the resolution of civil wars. His research explores how weapons can be a stabilizing force in the resolution of conflict and the ways in which peacekeepers contribute to or detract from democratization.


