St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government names Former Yukon Premier Sandy Silver as the inaugural Victor Dahdeleh Practitioner-in Residence

ST. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government recently named Sandy Silver (BA ‘94) as the inaugural Victor Dahdaleh Practitioner-in-Residence.

Silver, the former premier of Yukon and MLA for Klondike, said part of his new role, because it is the first one of its kind, is to define the role’s responsibilities along with faculty and staff.

Silver, who holds a degree in Psychology with a concentration in Mathematics from StFX, said he’s excited to be back at his alma mater and feels he can offer a lot to the institution. The Antigonish native lived in Dawson City for over 20 years, and recently returned to Nova Scotia.

The in-person residency program will begin November 6. Silver said he already met with some faculty and staff, attended a guest lecture featuring Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, and took part in the recent STFX homecoming. A meet and greet at the Notre Dame entrance of Mulroney Hall is set for October 14 at 3 p.m., and Silver invited people to come out.