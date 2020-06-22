St. FX University’s fall classes to Begin September 14th

The school year at StFX will start a little later than usual this fall.

On Friday, the StFX Board of Governors approved plans to welcome students back to campus

and hold classes with a mix of in-person and online instruction. StFX interim president Dr. Kevin Wamsley said, as it looks at the moment, about 73 per cent of instruction will be face-to-face and 27 per cent will be strictly online.

Wamsley said administration spent about 9 weeks preparing for many scenarios and looked at strictly face-to-face, strictly online, or hybrid options. He said they prepared plans to bring students to residences, classrooms, meal halls, social spaces, and to the town in consultation with stakeholders. The school sent the plans to the chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang as well as the Department of Labour and Advanced Education, from which the school received clearance, said Wamsley. The board then approved those plans.

With students having to isolate upon returning to Nova Scotia and the school wanting to let students finish their summer jobs, classes will begin on September 14. Students will be able to isolate in dormitories and students returning to off-campus housing will also have to isolate for the mandated length of time.

Wamsley said the school understands people have concerns, adding it’s about trying to provide a safe environment for everyone and welcoming back students as they townspeople they are.