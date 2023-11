STFX University is hosting a World Junior A Challenge Pre-Competition Game at the Keating Centre on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. featuring Canada East vs Sweden.

Tickets launch Tuesday, November 7, at the Keating box office or online.

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge is taking place in Truro this year, and will feature Canada East, Canada West, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States. The event begins December 10, at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.