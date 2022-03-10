St. FX University’s Mulroney Hall Receives National Recognition as a Green Building

One of the newest buildings on the St. FX University campus has been recognized by a national

building organization for its green technology features.

Mulroney Hall has been awarded a gold standard under Leadership in Energy and Environmental from the Canada Green Building Council. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Canada Rating Systems from the building council is aimed at encouraging the development of more sustainable buildings.

The LEED rating system is a global environmental building standard, focusing on sustainability throughout buildings’ design, construction and operation.