St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing Among the Best Nursing Schools in Canada

St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing is in some elite company. It has made the list of the Best Nursing Schools in Canada by University Magazine; a publication for students. The magazine covers such issues as student life, Financial, Career, Ranking, Majors and other news.

Thirty nursing schools were included in the rankings, with the St. FX Nursing School rated as 22nd in the country. University Magazine says the Rankin School of Nursing provides a student-centred curriculum, emphasizing community engagement and holistic care. The publication adds the school collaborates closely with local healthcare agencies, enabling students to develop meaningful clinical skills. It also notes the program’s small class sizes foster strong faculty-student relationships. With a focus on social justice and leadership, University Magazine says graduates approach patient care with empathy, cultural competence, and professional integrity