St. FX University’s Saputo Centre to Undergo Renovations

Renovations at StFX’s Saputo centre lead to the closure of the StFX pool until the next school

year.

Kevin Benjamin, manager of facilities ancillary services with StFX, said the project involves changing the location of the facility’s fitness centre. It is currently on the main level of the Keating Centre and will be moved upstairs in the Saputo Centre, and will triple in size. He said the locker room-change room is being remodelled into a universal change room. A number of other smaller projects are on the go as well throughout the facility.

Benjamin said the pool is closed because there won’t be access to it because of change room renovations.

When the work is done, he said the plan is to reopen the pool.