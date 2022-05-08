St. FX University’s Spring Convocation to Award Diplomas and Degrees to more than 800 Students

More than 800 students will receive their degrees and diplomas at St. FX University’s Spring

Convocation today. There will be two convocation ceremonies, one for graduates of Education and Science programs this morning, and the other at 3 p.m. for Arts, Music and Business Administration programs.

Several members of faculty will be honoured at convocation. Receiving Outstanding Faculty Teaching Awards will be Dr. Carole Roy of Adult Education, Dr. Zeynap Ozkok of Economics and the Education faculty’s Dr. Katarin MacLeod. Dr. Mike Melchin of the Earth Sciences Department will receive the University Research Award.

St. FX will also confer an honourary degree to Dr. Minh Kauffman, an innovator in international education exchange and community development.