St. FX X-Men and X-Women advance to AUS Soccer Playoffs

The St. FX X-Men and X-Women Soccer teams are off to the playoffs this week.

The X-Men Soccer squad heads to Sydney for the AUS championship at Cape Breton University. St. FX is the second seed and advances to the semi-finals on Friday, along with Cape Breton. St. FX will play the highest remaining seed from quarterfinals on Thursday. Memorial will take on UNB, while UPEI faces Acadia in the quarterfinals.

The X-Women host the AUS championship at St. FX this year, and faces Acadia in a quarterfinal at 4 Thursday afternoon. The second quarterfinal features UNB and Dalhousie. Cape Breton and Memorial have earned byes into the semi-finals.

The Championship game for both men’s and women’s soccer will be Sunday afternoon at 2.