St. FX X-Men and X-Women Soccer Teams both win AUS Championship Banners

The St. FX Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams are AUS Champions.

In the Women’s Final at the AUS Championship, the X-Women, undefeated in the regular season edged the Cape Breton Capers 2-1. Amanda Smith and Brynn Jurus scored for the X-Women. St. FX advances to the National Championship to the held next week at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

St. FX X-Women with their AUS banner. (AUS web site photo)

 

In the Men’s Final, the X-Men got goals from Charlie Waters and Myroslav Zastavnyy to blank the Cape Breton Capers 2-0. That ends the Capers six year reign as AUS champions. Both St. FX and CBU have qualified for the National Championship, to be hosted by the Capers next week.

St. FX X-Men celebrate their AUS soccer title. (AUS web site photo)

