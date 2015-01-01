St. FX X-Men and X-Women Soccer Teams both win AUS Championship Banners

The St. FX Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams are AUS Champions.

In the Women’s Final at the AUS Championship, the X-Women, undefeated in the regular season edged the Cape Breton Capers 2-1. Amanda Smith and Brynn Jurus scored for the X-Women. St. FX advances to the National Championship to the held next week at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

In the Men’s Final, the X-Men got goals from Charlie Waters and Myroslav Zastavnyy to blank the Cape Breton Capers 2-0. That ends the Capers six year reign as AUS champions. Both St. FX and CBU have qualified for the National Championship, to be hosted by the Capers next week.