St. FX X-Men Basketball adds Ontario Power Forward Sidney Okeke to Fall Roster

X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in his hometown. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in 2018. He suited up for Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado this past season.