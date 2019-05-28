St. FX X-Men Basketball adds Ontario Power Forward Sidney Okeke to Fall Roster

X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in his hometown. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in 2018. He suited up for Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado this past season.
Bus 179, driven by Leah Sutherland, taking students home from Scotsburn, will be 20 to 25 minutes late this afternoon.
