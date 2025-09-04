St. FX X-Men Basketball Coach Tyrell Vernon Establishes the Atlantic Elite Basketball League

STFX Men’s basketball coach Tyrell Vernon is setting up a new basketball league. The Atlantic Elite Basketball League will begin this fall with various age groups and teams in and around the Atlantic provinces.

Vernon said they are trying to create a session based league, where the best players from each region can come together once a month, with the goal of helping out with the base of youth basketball.

There will be various age groups, including 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, and 14 and under for the winter league, which begins in November, and a summer league which will also include the u16 and u18 teams. He said there will be teams from the South Shore, Halifax, and the highland region, which will be overseen by STFX Women’s basketball coach Matt Spencer. Vernon said he is also talking to groups out of Truro and Moncton, as well Newfoundland for the summer league, adding there are also spots for teams out of PEI and New Brunswick.

Hopefully, within the next 5-10 years, most AUS teams will have a bigger pool to select from, Vernon said. He said it will be an excellent experience for kids and their families.