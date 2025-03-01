St. FX X-Men Basketball Enters AUS Championship as the Top Seed

The STFX X-Men basketball team head into this weekend’s AUS championship tournament as the top seed in the conference.

The X-Men finished the regular season with a 15-5 record, earning them a bye to the semi-finals. Despite finishing the season with a par of losses to Memorial, X-Men head coach Tyrell Vernon said he feels the team is in a good space. Winning the regular season banner isn’t easy in the AUS, noted Vernon, adding his is proud of the team. Now, though, he says they have to finish the job.

The X-Men begin their tournament with a semi-final matchup on Saturday, March 1, at 3 p.m. with one of the winners of the quarterfinals.