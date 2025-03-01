Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX X-Men Basketball Enters AUS Championship as the Top Seed

Mar 1, 2025 | Sports

The STFX X-Men basketball team head into this weekend’s AUS championship tournament as the top seed in the conference.

St. FX X-Men Basketball Head Coach Tyrell Vernon (St. FX Athletics photo)

The X-Men finished the regular season with a 15-5 record, earning them a bye to the semi-finals. Despite finishing the season with a par of losses to Memorial, X-Men head coach Tyrell Vernon said he feels the team is in a good space. Winning the regular season banner isn’t easy in the AUS, noted Vernon, adding his is proud of the team. Now, though, he says they have to finish the job.

 

 

The X-Men begin their tournament with a semi-final matchup on Saturday, March 1, at 3 p.m. with one of the winners of the quarterfinals.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year