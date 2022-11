StFX X Men football head coach Gary Waterman said he and his team are looking forward to the

challenge of taking on the Saskatchewan Huskies in the Uteck Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Antigonish.

Waterman said has squad has been looking forward for the opportunity to get to the national semi-finals since their loss in the same game last season. As for keys to success, he said his team will have to play tough and execute.

The Uteck Bowl is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at StFX stadium.