St. FX X-Men Hockey Comments on Recent Incident at a Game with Acadia Axemen

A local university is alleging an incident at a hockey game with another school was sparked by a derogatory comment relating to a sexual assault survivor.

A blow up at a men’s university hockey game involving the StFX X Men and the Acadia Axemen on Saturday night resulted in fighting and 13 ejections.

In a release issued by StFX, hockey player Sam Studnicka states he was the target of the alleged derogatory comment relating to the shaming of sexual assault survivor. Studnicka stated he has been dealing with such insults for all three years of his AUS career, noting one hockey program in particular repeatedly directed comments towards him.

He went on to state the comment was addressed by X head coach Brad Peddle to on-ice officials and Acadia’s head coach. However, Studnicka noticed the alledged commenter was sent out to take a face off against him minutes later.

In the same release, Peddle stated the team took a stand to protect Studnicka from repeated, unnecessary insults that have no place in sport or the greater society.

In a release, Kevin Dickie, executive director of varsity athletics at Acadia University says the school began investigating the allegations, noting Acadia has been in contact with the AUS office. Dickie also states in the release that the information they gathered is not consistent with the allegations made by StFX.