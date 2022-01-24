St. FX X-Men Hockey Head Coach Hopeful for a Return to the Season Soon

The head coach of the StFX Men’s Hockey team said he and his squad a hopeful about returning

to action this season.

The X Men wrapped up the first half of their season on December 1. Since then, government health regulations sidelined all sports competition. Atlantic University Sport cancelled its previously scheduled games for this month, and issued a statement on January 14, stating the sport governing body has a goal of resuming play by mid-February.

When asked about the situation, StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle said there is a lot up in the air at the moment, adding it’s a challenging time for everyone. He said there is a strong appetite from programs, athletic directors, and the AUS to resume play.

With restrictions in Nova Scotia allowing for practices, Peddle said the team has been on the ice in small groups over the last couple of weeks. He said the team is handling it well and they are looking forward to getting back to competition.