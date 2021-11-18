St. FX X-Men Malcolm Bussey, Max Capriotti named AUS Football Players of the Week

StFX’s Malcolm Bussey is the AUS offensive player of the week.

A first-year arts student from Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Bussey was named the Subway

Player of the Game in the X-Men’s 27-22 AUS semifinal win over Acadia on Saturday. The running back had a big game on the ground, with 32 carries for 258 yards, averaging 8.1 yards/rush. He scored a four-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter that capped off a 104-yard, 10-play drive—with all 10 plays coming off consecutive rushes by Bussey.

Bussey led the AUS in rushing this season, averaging 111 yards per game. This is his third consecutive AUS Offensive Player of the Week nod. Bussey was also named USports Offensive Player of the Week

StFX’s Max Capriotti is the AUS football special teams player of the week for the week ending November 14, 2021.

Capriotti scored nine points in the X-Men’s 27-22 AUS semifinal win over Acadia on Saturday,

with two field goals and three extra points. The third-year human kinetics student kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter, followed by a key 42-yard field goal late in the second quarter to pull the X-Men to within two points of the Axemen. He also had eight punts in the game for 302 yards, averaging 37.8 yards/punt.

Capriotti was the conference’s leading point-scorer during the regular season, with 61 to his name. This is his second consecutive Special Teams Player of the Week nod.