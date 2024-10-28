St. FX X-Men Repeat as AUS Men’s Soccer Cham;ions

The St. FX X-Men have repeated as AUS Soccer Champions.

In the title game of the AUS Men’s Soccer Championship in Fredericton Sunday, the X-Men edged the host UNB Reds in overtime1-0.

Kyle Cordeiro scored the winner in the 114th minute to lift the X-Men to their second consecutive title. Cordeiro was also named Most Valuable Player in the Tournament.

Both St. FX and UNB advance to the the USports National Championship at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa November 7th to 10th.

At the AUS Women’s Soccer Championship at St. FX University, the Cape Breton Capers were crowned AUS Champions, downing UNB 2-0 in the title game Sunday.