The Coach K Invitational Basketball Tournament is running this weekend at STFX.

The St. Mary’s Huskies are taking on the UPEI Panthers at 6 p.m. tonight, followed by the STFX X-Men taking on the Acadia Axemen at 8 p.m..

The consolation final will run at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the championship games goes at 6 p.m..