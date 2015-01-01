St. FX X-Ring Ceremony to be held Today

It is an exciting day for more than 900 graduating students at St. FX University. At a special ceremony this afternoon, the students will receive their class ring, better known as the X-Ring.

The X-Ring was designed 95 years ago and the first X-Ring ceremony was held in 1958.

St. FX president Andy Hakin says the X-Ring is a point of connection.

The guest speaker at X-Ring will be Emma Nolan of Toronto, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Health. The ceremony begins at 2 this afternoon.