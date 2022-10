StFX X Women goalkeeper Christina Gentile is the U SPORTS women’s soccer player of the week after earning player of the game honours following a 3-1 victory over Cape Breton. The fourth-year arts student was also named StFX Female Athlete of the Week.

The Laval, Que., native delivered the Capers their first loss of the season. Gentile posted seven saves for the win and improved to a 4-2 record with a .758 save percentage and 1.33 goals against average.