Fire Damages Home in New Glasgow2:28 pm | Read Full Article
A New Glasgow couple have been displaced by an early morning fire that damaged an older two-storey house they were renting in the town.The man and woman are being helped by volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross in Pictou County with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and some other basics.No one was hurt in the […]
Inverness discuss allegations, majority feel matter is close...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County Council met in camera for almost two hours last Thursday discussing a number of allegations recently leveled against county staff. As details of an in camera meeting can’t be discussed with the public, council members were unable to give specifics of what was said. However, in a phone conversation on Friday, Warden Betty […]
Sports Roundup – January 56:24 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Hockey: The X-Men dropped a 6-2 game to the U SPORTS No. 1 ranked UNB Reds Saturday night at the Keating Centre. Jeremiah Addison and Matt Graham scored for the X-Men. The X-Men are back in action on Friday, hosting the Acadia Axemen. Hockey: The X-Women defeated the Dalhousie Tigers 6-3 in exhibition […]