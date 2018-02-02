St. Joseph Convent and Renewal Centre in Mabou to close in the Fall

It’s the end of an era in Mabou. After 131 years the St. Joseph Convent and Renewal Centre will be closing. In a news release, the Administration Team of Visitation Province of the Congregation of Notre Dame says the convent and renewal centre will close on October 31st.

This mission has offered many services over the years, including a school, a residence for boarders, a family life program and more recently a renewal centre to provide space for retreat and spiritual renewal.

The release states the congregation has been privileged to collaborate with many dedicated individuals, educators, facilitators, parish ministers, clergy, volunteers and loyal supporters. It adds that it recognizes the convent’s closure will be difficult for the sisters and all who have found a spiritual home and sacred gathering place at the Renewal Centre. It hopes the support, spirutual growth and strong community values nutured there will continue to live beyond the walls of the convent in response to the needs of the world through new creative expressions.