St. Joseph Lakeside Community Centre gets County Funding for Outdoor Rink

During a regular council meeting last week, the municipality of the County of Antigonish pledged $50,000 in funding for an outdoor rink for the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre.

Wendy Hayne, chair of the board for the community centre, said organizers looked at setting up an outdoor rink for some time. With covid, Hayne said a rink seemed like a good way to get people socializing outside so the discussion began anew. The board started applying for grants. With delays because of covid, they haven’t heard back from other sources. The idea, she said is to have a rink in the winter and then be able to use the surface in the summer for pickleball.

As for a timeline, Hayne said they’d like to do it over the next year but it will depend on when funding comes in.