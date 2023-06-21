St. Martha’s and You ….The Time is Now Campaign reaches $20 Million Goal

The St. Martha’s and You… the Time is Now campaign reached a significant milestone.

Meghan MacGillivray Case, Chair of the St Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation announced the organization has raised $20 million. In 2016 the foundation launched the campaign in hopes of reaching $20 million in pledges by 2026. At the time of the campaign’s kickoff there was an endowment fund of $3.5 million.

MacGillivray Case said the foundation will continue to fundraise, noting the needs at the hospital and community will continue. What they have going on now is the St. Martha’s and You…Now more Than Ever campaign.

She said the equipment needs at St. Martha’s Hospital exceed what the department of health is able to sustain for them. The more money they have in the endowment fund, MacGillvray Case explained, the better able they are to meet the needs of the hospital and community. She noted the foundation committed over $916,000 this past year through the endowment fund to St. Martha’s.