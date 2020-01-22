St. Martha’s Hospital Seeks another Obstetrician

St. Martha’s Hospital is looking for another obstetrician.

Dr. Jeremy Hillyard, medical site lead at St. Martha’s Hospital, said the hospital was down to one full-time obstetrician and locum or temporary stand-in coverage, for close to six months. Hillyard says they are now back up to two and looking for a third.

Hillyard said they have some potential candidates who will be visiting in the coming weeks and months, seeing if they are a good fit and the practice they are looking for. Hillyard says community leaders have helped with the recruitment efforts. He also said medical staff started the Web site antigonishdoctors.ca to show how they are making local healthcare a fulfilling and sustainable way of life.