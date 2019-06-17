St. Martha’s Hospital Official says it’s Working on Filling Vacancies at Obstetrics

A representative of St. Martha’s says the hospital is determined obstetric services will continue.

Dr. Jeremy Hillyard, medical site lead at St. Martha’s Hospital, said with the hospital is down to one full-time obstetrician and locum or temporary stand-in coverage, they are busy trying to fill the vacant two obstetrician positions.

Hillyard said they are recruiting and experienced some success, noting they signed up a new locum last week.

The current full-time obstetrician is set to leave in August. When asked what the hospital is saying to expecting mothers, Hillyard said the hospital is determined that obstetric services will continue, the perinatal clinic is still open, and they can continue to be seen.

Hillyard said even with a fully staffed department, some of the more complicated cases would have to be referred out.