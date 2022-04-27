St. Martha’s Operating Room Green Team Recognized by the Town of Antigonish for Efforts to Reduce Waste

The St. Martha’s Operating room Green Team received a little love from Antigonish Town Council last week, receiving a thank you for their efforts.

Lauren Hoh, registered nurse with the Green Team, said the team itself began in 2012. She said there was a lot of waste generated in the hospitals OR, and they wanted to begin basic recycling to improve the facility’s environmental outcome.

While most items were considered hazardous waste and tossed in yellow bags, Hoh said it decreased to the point where there is little to no hazardous waste, for each procedure. She also noted the blue drapes used for sterile instruments are now recycled and sent to be used for plastic lumber, synthetic fuels, and other items. During the presentation to council, the team noted this may be the only such program happening at a hospital in the Province.

On top of it being an environmentally friendly initiative, Hoh said there is a lot cost saving in decreasing the amount of waste needed to be incinerated.