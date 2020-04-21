St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary cancels Mayfest 2020

The St Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary announced the cancellation of Mayfest 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. This is in addition to the closing of the Break Away Café and the Gift Corner. A release from the Auxiliary states they are sad to have to do this, but they want to keep everyone safe.

The cancellations also means the Giant Sticker Raffle is also cancelled for 2020, but tickets already bought will be eligible for the 2021 Mayfest draw.

The Auxiliary continues to work towards getting an ultra-sound machine and other pieces of equipment they promised to supply to St Martha’s in the next year, noting this will be a little harder as Mayfest is one of the major fund raisers for the Auxiliary, raising $40,000 for the hospital last year. However, the auxiliary remains confident they can reach their targets.

The next major fund raiser for the Auxiliary will be the Jingle Bell Frolic, which they hope will take place at the end of November.