St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary continue to raise money for the Hospital during the Pandemic

Several local charitable groups have felt the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary in Antigonish. It’s had to cancel two major fund-raisers; the Jingle Bell Frolic, which was to have been held on Friday and Mayfest. Profits from those events would have gone towards the purchase of equipment at the hospital.

Pauline Liengme with the auxiliarly says while the cancellation of those two events was disappointing, it was able to re-open the Gift Corner and the Breakaway Cafe in August after being shut down in March.

Liengme says there are a couple of fund-raisers the auxiliary is planning in the New Year including a 50-50 draw and an on-line raffle which includes a draw for a quilt.