St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s Mayfest Returns this Weekend

Mayfest, the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s largest fund-raiser is returning this

weekend after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic. One of organizers of Mayfest, Judy MacKenzie says it will take place at St. FX University’s Bloomfield Centre on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MacKenzie says Mayfest is a wonderful fun fair for all ages.

MacKenzie says volunteers will be at the Bloomfield Centre from 9 until 5 today and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday to accept donations of goods from the public to be sold at Mayfest. Volunteers will not accept electrical goods, books or clothing