St. Martha’s Regional Hospital celebrates Designation as Energy Star Certified Building

There was a celebration at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital to mark its designation as an Energy Star certified building for 2025. The celebration was held today, Earth Day.

The certification recognizes the medical facility’s pledge to reducing energy consumption, lowering operating costs and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. St. Martha’s achieved a score of 93 out of 100, meaning it is more energy-efficient than 93 per cent of similar buildings in Canada, placing it among the top-performing hospitals in the country for energy efficiency. Nova ScotIa Health’s Director of Maintenance and Operations John Hann the efficiencies were found in several ways.

Hann says other efficiencies including reducing fan speeds on its air exchange units, made upgrades to its hot water systems, installed LED lights both inside and outside the hospital and replaced seals on windows and doors.

This is only the second Nova Scotia Health facility to receive this designation.