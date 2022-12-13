St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation appoints New Executive Director

The St. Martha`s Regional Hospital Foundation has a new executive director.

Amy Carver took over the role on December 2, replacing outgoing executive director Sarah MacDonald.

Carver previously worked for Nova Scotia Health where she was the Manager for Laboratory Services for the St. Martha’s Regional, Eastern Memorial, Guysborough Memorial, St. Mary’s Memorial and Strait Richmond hospital sites. She graduated in 2009 from Dalhousie University with a Bachelor of Health Science in Diagnostic Cytology, minoring in Health Administration.

A release from the foundation stated Carver demonstrated a commitment to building healthy and sustainable communities through her work and in her volunteerism.

Carver thanked MacDonald for her work with the foundation over the last number of years.