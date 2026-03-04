St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation Extends Community Survey on Supporting Community and Population Health

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation extended a community survey. The foundation partnered with consulting firm Forward Creative to create the survey, which will allow for community feedback on the SMRH Foundation’s expansion into supporting community and population health. Instead of late last month, the survey now closes on March 10.

Foundation board char Faith Layden said they want to hear from community members about potential priority areas, what gaps they may see, and where they believe the foundation can have the greatest impact in terms of broader community and population health initiatives. She said the feedback will directly inform the foundation’s planning.

People can find the survey on the foundation’s web site or by accessing a QR code. The results will be confidential and by taking part, people will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a $100 gift card for either gas or groceries.