St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation Receives $1.68 Million Legacy Donation

It is the largest single gift the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation has received in its

history. The late John MacLellan, a well known local resident who served the community for more than six decades driving taxis in the Antigonish area has made a legacy donation of $1.68 million.

Foundation chair Meghan MacGillivray-Case says MacLellan’s gift will live on for years to come.

The $1.68 million gift brings the Foundation significantly closer to its capital campaign goal of $20 million by 2026.

In recognition of the donation, the foundation and Nova Scotia Health have renamed the hospital’s Palliative Care Unit in MacLellan’s honour.

More on John MacLellan’s legacy gift can be found by following this link: https://youtu.be/pXkam0jGxl8