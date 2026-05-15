St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish among Five Provincial Buildings to Move to Heating Systems using Local Wood Products

The province has issued a request for proposals to convert five buildings to heating systems that use local wood products. One of the buildings on the list is St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

Also on the list include three other hospitals; Roseway in Shelburne, Digby General and Soldiers Memorial in Middleton as well as the NSCC’s Kingstec Campus in Kentville.

The deadline for submissions is June 24th. This is the first major project under the government’s wood initiative announced in July, 2025.