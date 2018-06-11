St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Open’s new Palliative Care Unit

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital hosted an official opening of its new six bed palliative care unit earlier today.

Along with medical equipment and necessary staff space requirements, the new unit features areas for families and volunteers, a full kitchen, computer room and quiet spaces along with shower and laundry facilities allowing families and friends to remain close to loved ones. The patient rooms are equipped with new televisions, family space, and pull-out couches for overnight stays.

A release from the hospital states the new unit reflects a “person centered, serene and homelike environment”.

Martha Cooper, site lead at St. Martha’s, said she and everyone involved is over the moon excited about the project.

St Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation contributed $600,000 for capital costs, while St Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary donated $150,000 in furnishings and equipment.

Those offering remarks at the opening included Cooper, Nova Scotia Health Authority CEO Janet Knox, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, as well as SMRH Foundation chair Joe MacDOnald, , SMRH Auxiliary president Nancy MacEachern, and the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society chair Marie Nickerson and past chair John R. MacDougall.