Leaves and Limbs
Advertisement

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital’s Oncology Department receives a Vein Finder

This entry was posted in News on .
The oncology department at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital has a new tool to assist medical staff

Oncology Nurses Donna Sutherland (seated) and Jeannie Kennedy demonstrating the new Vein Finder

and patients.

It’s called a Vein Finder, where a near infrared light can help medical staff locate veins in patients.  Many of the patients the oncology department sees are older, and their veins are smaller and more difficult to find.
Nurses Jeanne Kennedy and Donna Sutherland say the equipment is a welcome addition.
The Vein Finder was purchased by the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation following a request  from the hospital’s site lead Martha Cooper