St. Martha’s Regional Hospital’s Oncology Department receives a Vein Finder

The oncology department at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital has a new tool to assist medical staff and patients.

It’s called a Vein Finder, where a near infrared light can help medical staff locate veins in patients. Many of the patients the oncology department sees are older, and their veins are smaller and more difficult to find.

Nurses Jeanne Kennedy and Donna Sutherland say the equipment is a welcome addition.

The Vein Finder was purchased by the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation following a request from the hospital’s site lead Martha Cooper