St. Martha’s Regional Hospital’s Remaining Obstetrician to Leave Facility this Summer

A representative of St. Martha’s Hospital confirmed the hospital is down to one of three

obstetrician positions with the final set to leave in August.

In an email, St. Martha’s Hospital communications and public relations officer Annette Bourgeois-Bent confirmed the Antigonish hospital has two vacant obstetrician positions with one having left in October and another on an undetermined leave. Bourgeois-Bent also noted the remaining physician offered notice of their leaving in August.

The email states the Nova Scotia Health Authority is working with physicians to fill the current and expected vacancies. The NSHA is also increasing recruiting efforts.

As for now, Bourgeois-Bent said they have locum or temporary stand-in coverage to maintain the service levels and are trying to secure additional locums through the shortage.