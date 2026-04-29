St. Mary’s Council Adopts Balanced Budget

St. Mary’s Council passed a balanced budget of $4,713,234 for the 2026-2027 fiscal year with a two-cent tax rate increase per $100 of assessment. Residential and resource property tax rate is $1.00 per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate is now at $2.31 per $100 of assessment.
A release from the municipality states Capital Expenditure for this year is $719,509 which includes secured and non-secured grant funding and includes upgrades to the rec-plex, multi-use/active transportation design, accessible washroom upgrades, and a water treatment plant cushion tank replacement.